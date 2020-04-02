Wyoming state lab no longer testing potential coronavirus patients outside 'priority categories'

“We are hopeful the supply situation will improve, but in the meantime we must ensure timely testing is available when it can make the most difference to help meet our most critical needs,” Harrist said in a statement.

As of Thursday morning, 150 people in Wyoming have tested positive for coronavirus. However, the actual number of cases is almost certainly much higher, health experts say, because of limited testing. Testing also takes a few days, meaning the cases that have been confirmed to date aren't necessarily the current numbers, Dr. Mark Dowell, the Natrona County health officer, told reporters Wednesday.

The state laboratory has completed more than 1,830 tests, according to the health department. Commercial labs have performed more than 750. However, private labs do not consistently report negative results, though they are mandated to report positive tests to the state.

According to some estimates, four out of five people infected with the virus will exhibit mild or no symptoms. While many of those people will not be tested, they can still spread the disease.