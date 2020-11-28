Wyoming steps up efforts to promote open enrollment period; residents have new health insurance option

Webb and her team will help residents navigate the new options. Typically this would involve a lot of face-to-face assistance, but like most professions, they have had to adjust to the realities of a pandemic. They’re holding virtual office hours and doing a lot of work over the phone.

Residents in need of assistance can reach a navigator by going to wy211.communityos.org.

Their focus is on ACA enrollment, but they will help anyone navigate finding insurance, on or off the marketplace. And, Webb said, the benefit of using their services is that many people don’t realize they qualify for tax credits that could dramatically lower their health care costs.

Without those tax credits, the average premium for Wyoming’s roughly 25,000 residents covered by a marketplace plan would be nearly $1,000. But with the tax credits, for which nearly 90% of residents qualify, the average premium falls to $128 per month, according to federal data.

So her team does a lot of education on that front too.

“If we don’t understand our health insurance plans, a lot of times that means we’re not using it,” Webb said.