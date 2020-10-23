Wyoming surpasses 400 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, capping record-breaking week

Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have twice in October made sobering pronouncements about the state of COVID-19 spread in the state, urging the use of face masks and other prevention measures.

“It is incredibly important that we take personal responsibility for our actions and understand how those actions can implicate others,” Gordon said Wednesday. “Part of the responsibility for us is to be honest about this virus. It is not chicken pox, it is not the flu and it is certainly not the cold.

Last week, the Wyoming Medical Center called a Code Orange after nearing capacity and having to hold 17 non-COVID-19 patients in the emergency room simply because there was no room elsewhere for them in the hospital.

The Natrona County School District, too, has begun to see the impact of growing cases in the community. Forty percent of the cases reported among district students and staff were reported in the last two weeks, though none of those infections occurred in school, district and health officials said, suggesting the widespread use of masks has been effective in limiting virus transmission.

