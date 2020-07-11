Wyoming tops single-day high for confirmed coronavirus cases with 43

Wyoming health officials confirmed 43 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single-day increase since the virus was identified here in March.
The new high comes amid a surge in cases that began in early June in Wyoming and in many other states. The previous single-day high for confirmed cases was Monday, when the Wyoming Health Department announced 37.
The surge in cases hasn't in Wyoming translated so far into a spike in either hospitalizations or deaths. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients ticked up over the past week, but only about a third of the state's ICU beds are full. One death, a man in Laramie County, has been announced in July.
However, the experience of other states have shown that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths often lag behind a surge in cases.
Along with the confirmed cases, the Wyoming Health Department in its daily update for Saturday also announced six new probable cases.
Thirty-two new confirmed recoveries were announced. Two new probable recoveries were announced.
There are now 1,488 confirmed cases, 351 probable cases, 1,085 confirmed recoveries and 276 probable recoveries in Wyoming.
There have been 1,839 total cases since the pandemic began.
Twenty-one Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.
One new case has been confirmed in Natrona County.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
