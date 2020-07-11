Wyoming tops single-day high for confirmed coronavirus cases with 43

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wyoming health officials confirmed 43 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single-day increase since the virus was identified here in March.

The new high comes amid a surge in cases that began in early June in Wyoming and in many other states. The previous single-day high for confirmed cases was Monday, when the Wyoming Health Department announced 37.

The surge in cases hasn't in Wyoming translated so far into a spike in either hospitalizations or deaths. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients ticked up over the past week, but only about a third of the state's ICU beds are full. One death, a man in Laramie County, has been announced in July.

However, the experience of other states have shown that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths often lag behind a surge in cases.

Along with the confirmed cases, the Wyoming Health Department in its daily update for Saturday also announced six new probable cases.

Thirty-two new confirmed recoveries were announced. Two new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 1,488 confirmed cases, 351 probable cases, 1,085 confirmed recoveries and 276 probable recoveries in Wyoming.