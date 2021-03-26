Wyoming tweaks statewide health orders, lifting capacity limits in schools

The state of Wyoming has lifted capacity limits in school settings in updating its two remaining public health orders meant to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Physical distancing is still required in schools, however, though the guidance has been updated to reflect changes in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Friday afternoon. Face masks are still required in schools.
Indoor events of more than 500 people in Wyoming still must be held at 50% capacity or less with some face mask protocols, according to the announcement. The new orders take effect Thursday and remain in place through April 14.
“We continue to see stable case numbers in most places along with fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a statement. “Because COVID-19 is still around and our vaccine campaign is ongoing we need to continue with some precautions in our orders, especially related to schools and large events.”
Cases continue to remain low in Wyoming, especially in comparison to the surge of COVID-19 that occurred last fall. At the height of that surge, the state had recorded more than 12,000 active cases. Hospitals, meanwhile, were treating roughly 250 patients infected with the virus.
In comparison, there are fewer than 500 active cases in the state now, with only 16 hospitalized patients.
Still, health officials recommend that people continue to wear face masks indoors in public places and when "common-sense" social distancing isn't possible. The state's mask requirement, however, was lifted earlier this month. It had been put into effect during the height of last fall's surge in cases.
More than 162,000 Wyoming residents have received at least a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine when including both state and federal allotments, according to the news release. That represents roughly a quarter of the state's population.
Still, Wyoming residents have been slower to get the vaccine than their counterparts in all but a dozen states, according to a tally kept by the New York Times.
The full orders can be found on the Wyoming Department of Health's website, as can information about vaccinations and free in-home testing.