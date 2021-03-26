Wyoming tweaks statewide health orders, lifting capacity limits in schools

The state of Wyoming has lifted capacity limits in school settings in updating its two remaining public health orders meant to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physical distancing is still required in schools, however, though the guidance has been updated to reflect changes in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Friday afternoon. Face masks are still required in schools.

Indoor events of more than 500 people in Wyoming still must be held at 50% capacity or less with some face mask protocols, according to the announcement. The new orders take effect Thursday and remain in place through April 14.

“We continue to see stable case numbers in most places along with fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a statement. “Because COVID-19 is still around and our vaccine campaign is ongoing we need to continue with some precautions in our orders, especially related to schools and large events.”

Cases continue to remain low in Wyoming, especially in comparison to the surge of COVID-19 that occurred last fall. At the height of that surge, the state had recorded more than 12,000 active cases. Hospitals, meanwhile, were treating roughly 250 patients infected with the virus.