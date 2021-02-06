There aren’t enough COVID-19 vaccines for everyone who wants them. National, state and local officials have frequently asked the public for patience and continued vigilance as inoculations that could end a deadly pandemic slowly trickle into communities nationwide.

But while supply is limited, those officials have had to make difficult choices about who should be first in line for a vaccine against an illness that has killed millions across the globe, nearly half a million people in the U.S. and more than 600 in Wyoming.

“We’re looking at how do we prevent death and illness and preserve societal functions,” said Stephanie Pyle, an administrator for the Wyoming Department of Health. “None of these decisions are easy when we’re talking about a scarce resource.”

County health departments are using a vaccine priority schedule crafted by the state health department based on federal guidance and recommendations from a medical ethics committee.

That schedule establishes a framework for county health departments and local providers giving the shots. The schedule is multi-pronged, with the first phase of distribution subdivided into three tiers that are further divided into dozens of population categories.

The first tier, Phase 1a, is nearly complete in Wyoming. It encompassed health care workers and first responders. The goal of that phase was to inoculate those who were most likely to be exposed to the virus. Residents in that tier who have not been vaccinated are still eligible, but all Wyoming counties have moved into the next tier, Phase 1b. That stage is meant to accomplish two goals: to protect at-risk residents from severe illness or death, and to keep staff and a variety of “essential” businesses at work.

That schedule was dramatically updated Monday, adding just under a dozen new priority groups that can be vaccinated in tandem with the groups laid out in the original plan.

The idea, Pyle said, is to help counties move quickly when more vaccines become available.

“We see this as a parallel process,” she said. “We don’t want the priority schedule to slow people down.”

The updated list offers more flexibility to county health departments as they administer vaccines. Prior to Monday, health departments were expected to proceed sequentially down the list. Now, they have the option to inoculate multiple populations at once.

Public transit employees can be vaccinated at the same time as residents with certain pre-existing conditions. K-12 staff and child care providers can get their vaccines at the same time as residents 65 years and older, as a few examples.

While the updated list allows for more latitude, it also introduces nearly a dozen new populations that had not previously been in Phase 1b. The update also introduced a Phase 1c, which covers a breadth of “critical infrastructure” industries from telecommunications to the legal sector to hospitality.

Hailey Bloom, spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, said the update is helpful particularly because it’s difficult to know for certain when everyone in a priority group who wants a vaccine has gotten one. But Bloom did say the increase in residents now included in Phase 1b will require more logistical maneuvering.

The health department is considering extending hours or days. It’s already begun offering occasional Saturday clinics so K-12 employees who work during the week have an opportunity to receive a vaccination.

But Bloom said without more vaccine doses, they aren’t at a point where vaccinating a large swath of the population is possible, so it’s not a concern yet.

Amy Surdam, chief operating officer at Stitches Acute Care, a clinic with locations in Laramie, Cheyenne and Wellington, Colorado, said it’s a difficult balance.

Her Cheyenne clinic began vaccinating residents 65 years and older this week but was only given 100 doses, with 50 promised for each of the next two weeks. Those doses have already been claimed and appointments have been scheduled, Surdam said. Plus, they have a 50-person waitlist.

Surdam said the priority list hasn’t been a problem for her clinic yet because they just began inoculations and are only vaccinating residents 65 years and older, per Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department instructions.

Still, she said she understands the balance between getting vaccines out quickly, and getting them to those most at risk.

She posted on Twitter earlier this week writing, “I get the priority list, I do, but there is this whole other side of, let’s get people vaccinated. How can we move faster? How can we be more efficient and do this better?”

But she acknowledged the logistical challenges of administering a fragile vaccine on top of ensuring they’re going to the proper individuals can be difficult.

“What we’re finding with Pfizer is you kind of can get an extra dose out of the vials,” Surdam said. “We also only have a six-hour window” to use the doses.

The Pfizer vaccine comes in vials that were manufactured to contain five injections, but officials are finding they can get an extra dose when they use a more efficient syringe.

“So it’s kind of a delicate little dance we’re all playing,” she said.

Her clinic has been told to facilitate those extra doses to people 65 years or older, and she said the waitlist is a good tool to ensure they won’t be wasted.

What to do with those extra doses has been a constant question since vaccinations began in Wyoming. While the revelation that Pfizer vials can produce an extra dose is relatively new, officials have contemplated what to do with doses that could be wasted if someone doesn’t show up for an appointment.

The Moderna vaccine also has to be used within six hours of being thawed and reconstituted.

Brett Glass, who operates the internet service provider Lariat in Laramie, said he would like to see more flexibility in how those extra doses are used.

As a telecommunications worker, Glass and his six-person staff was not included in the state’s original list of priority categories. When the state updated that list, it added critical infrastructure employees, which now includes Glass and his colleagues.

But he said he felt it was an oversight that his industry was excluded from the first schedule and still worries it could be months before he or his employees receive an inoculation.

“I and my employees are not only in danger of being exposed to the virus, but also in danger of spreading it,” he said.

As internet service providers, they often enter strangers’ homes to install the necessary equipment.

“We mask up. We ask them to mask up,” he said. “But people often don’t mask up in their own homes.”

“That’s a real issue; it puts us in a lot of awkward situations,” he added.

There have been a couple instances when his staff has had to walk away from a customer because the situation felt too unsafe.

Glass understands the need for the priority schedule, but he worries it was developed without full knowledge of what certain industries entail. Delivery drivers for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS “likely to have more than 15 minutes of exposure to members of the public” are in Phase 1b of the priority schedule, Glass referenced as a comparison.

He asked Albany County officials if his staff could be included in that population, given that they deliver equipment to people’s homes. Plus, they then enter the homes for installation.

But county officials “didn’t seem to be convinced,” he said.

Glass does not want to jump the line, and he knows his industry is not the only one left off the original list. But he is worried his staff won’t receive shots until May, when they originally estimated they could get vaccinated by February.

“Vaccinations are progressing so slowly, we are worried,” he said. “I hope I’m wrong.”

Ultimately, as county health departments work to get shots in arms, and as residents wait for their turn, the biggest hurdle is not where they fall on the priority list but how many vaccines the state receives.

While the Wyoming Department of Health has pivoted its strategy to allow for more leniency in the schedule, “those pivots don’t increase our supply,” Pyle said.

Wyoming is in the top third of states for the percent of its population that has received at least an initial COVID-19 vaccine: roughly 9%. The two inoculations that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration both require two doses several weeks apart. Just over 2% of residents have received a second shot.

Current estimates predict more than 15% of Wyoming residents could be partially inoculated against COVID-19 by the end of the month.

As of Friday afternoon, 82% of initial vaccine doses received in the state had been administered, as had 42% of secondary doses. Natrona County is leading the pack, having administered nearly 9,000 shots through the first week of February.

But rollout nationwide is proceeding slower than experts predicted in the fall. At the nation’s current pace, it could be September before 70% of the U.S. is at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a New York Times projection.

And a slow rollout nationwide means a slow rollout at the state level as well.

It’s unclear how soon the state will see a significant increase in vaccine availability. The health department anticipates a 16% increase in total vaccines received in the state during February.

“The assurance that states have received is that our supply will not decrease,” Pyle said. They’ve been told supply will increase but haven’t been given a definitive number.

That said, things have already begun to look up slightly in February. On Monday, the state estimated it would receive just under 38,000 vaccine doses this month. By Thursday, that estimate increased to more than 39,000.

The state received just under 26,000 doses in January. Additionally, because the Pfizer vaccine vials can often produce an extra dose with a more sensitive syringe, Wyoming could administer nearly 200 additional doses per Pfizer shipment.

More good news may also be on the horizon, as the company Johnson & Johnson prepare to have its one-dose COVID-19 vaccination evaluated by the FDA before the end of the month.

As counties wait for more doses, however, most communities are still trying to vaccinate residents 65 years or older — though some are still working through those 70 years and older, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Pyle, Surdam and Bloom all said residents should know what category they fall into so they know to make an appointment when it’s their turn.

The full priority list can be found on the Wyoming Department of Health website.

