Wyoming will lift COVID-19 restrictions on salons, barbers and other personal care businesses

Wyoming will lift all restrictions on personal care businesses imposed by public health orders for the first time since those orders were introduced last spring, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday.
The changes go into effect Monday. Personal care businesses include hair and nail salons, barber shops, tattoo and massage parlors, and other cosmetology establishments.
Restrictions on businesses have been gradually loosened since being introduced in the spring, but this marks the first time a COVID-19 public health order will be completely eliminated from the state’s roster of mandates.
Orders dealing with gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses have been loosened but will remain in place. The statewide mask order that went into effect in early December will also remain in place. Restaurants and theaters will now be allowed to seat groups of up to 10 people, up from the previous eight-person limit. Restaurants will also be able to reopen buffet and self-serve stations. Gathering limits have been adjusted to now allow for up to 1,000 people at an indoor event and up to 2,000 people at an outdoor event.
Those orders have been extended through March 15, and Gordon anticipates restrictions will continue to be lifted if the state's COVID-19 infection numbers remain low.
“The efforts made so far have allowed us to maximize attendance safely at larger events like the state high school wrestling championships this weekend and the state high school basketball tournament that was cancelled last year,” Gordon said in the release. “If we continue on our current trajectory, I expect us to be able to continue to remove orders as we safely return to a new normal.”
While there will no longer be a specific order regulating the pandemic procedures of personal care businesses, those establishments will still be bound by the remaining orders, such as the state’s face mask requirement.
Those businesses will no longer have to monitor their customers for symptoms or maintain a record of customers for contact tracing purposes. Restrictions on the number of patrons allowed in the facility at a time will also be lifted.
Counties are able to opt out of these statewide orders if virus transmission in their communities is low and they receive approval from State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.
So far, four counties have received exemptions from most statewide public health orders, other than orders dealing with schools and child care providers: Weston, Niobrara, Johnson and Washakie.
All four counties are in the lowest transmission category outlined by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, whose metrics Gordon has said will guide the state’s pandemic response.
Gordon and Harrist have been slowly loosening restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Wyoming. In January, the state loosened some gathering restrictions, and in mid-February it did so again while also increasing the number of people who can be seated at restaurants.
Wyoming continues to move down on the White House metrics’ risk levels, which are broken into six color-coded tiers. Wyoming is currently in the “Yellow” zone, the third tier from the bottom. The state is reporting an average of 85 new cases a day, the lowest number since late September. Active cases have also fallen to their lowest point since September, with just over 600 cases active statewide as of Wednesday.
Fourteen counties are in the two lowest risk categories outlined by the White House, and just one county, Carbon, is still seeing high virus transmission.
As COVID-19 infections continue to fall in the state, vaccinations are making their way through priority communities. The state has administered more than 82,000 first vaccine doses, and federal programs across the state have given out another 10,000 first doses, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
More than 16% of the state's population has received at least one vaccine dose.
Photos: A look back at when Casper businesses began to reopen in May
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes