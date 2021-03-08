Wyoming will lift mask mandate next week

Wyoming will lift its mask mandate next week, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Monday. The state will also allow bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to resume normal operations on March 16 after nearly a year of working on precautions meant to limit COVID-19's spread.
The news comes a week after new, loosened health orders went into effect removing limits on personal care businesses such as salons and widening allowable public gatherings.
“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Gordon said in a statement. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward. I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.”
The changes to the state's health orders will be shared later this week, but Gordon "wanted to make sure the public knew of this important change today," the announcement said.
“Wyoming is one of the few states in the country that kept students learning in the classroom for the entire school year," Gordon said in the news release. "We made sacrifices, but the earlier orders saved lives. We persevered. With this approach we can have graduations, proms and a great end to the school year by keeping schools open. Especially since our children will not have the chance to be vaccinated this spring.”
Medical experts have credited local mask orders and the statewide mandate for driving down infections in Wyoming after they peaked in November. Health officers began enacting their own local orders in early November, as cases soared and hospitalizations were setting new records near daily. Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist followed suit in the first week of December, passing a statewide mandate.
Additionally, more than 100,000 Wyomingites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials have gradually loosened restrictions over the last two months as COVID-19 numbers in the state continue to improve. Gordon’s office twice in February announced rollbacks of active health orders, allowing for larger gatherings and fewer restrictions in certain businesses.
Gordon has anticipated the state will continue easing restrictions as cases improve, he said in a recent press release.
“If we continue on our current trajectory, I expect us to be able to continue to remove orders as we safely return to a new normal,” the governor said in a Feb. 25 press release announcing the most recent rollback.
Wyoming has joined a trend of states lifting mask orders as virus cases fall nationwide. Texas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Iowa and Montana have all recently lifted public face mask requirements.
Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health have used the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s guidelines on virus transmission to gauge the state’s pandemic response. Those guidelines break transmission risk into six color-coded tiers. Wyoming and most communities in the state were in the upper echelons of that ladder through the fall and winter.
Now, 15 counties are in the two lowest risk-categories, and Wyoming as a whole is in the third-lowest tier.
Officials statewide have voiced optimism about the pandemic’s direction in Wyoming. Twenty-two people were hospitalized for the virus statewide Sunday, according to Wyoming Department of Health data. There are just over 500 active infections across Wyoming, down from the nearly 12,000 active cases at the pandemic’s height here in November.
Still, there’s risk. A 50-70% more contagious variant of COVID-19 is spreading through the U.S. and has been detected in Wyoming. And while vaccinations are moving, More than 80% of Wyoming residents have yet to receive a shot.
Dr. Mark Dowell, Natrona County's health officer, previously told the Star-Tribune Wyomingites will need to remain vigilant into the Spring and Summer to ensure cases don't rebound as people begin to travel more and let their gaurd down. Dowell has also said vaccinations will be the state's best chance at getting through the pandemic.
The federal government last week authorized a third vaccine for emergency use in the U.S. That vaccine, developed by Johnson and Johnson, only requires one dose and doesn’t need heavy-duty freezers for storage.
The state received roughly 6,000 doses of that vaccine last week, but doesn't anticipate more until the end of March, Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said.
