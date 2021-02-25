Wyoming will see slight uptick in COVID-19 vaccine shipments for March, but supply remains limited

Wyoming expects to receive just over 47,000 COVID-19 vaccines in March, just a slight increase from what was distributed through the month of February, according to a document published by the Wyoming Department of Health.
The state received about 40,000 vaccine doses in February, not including doses administered through federal programs for tribes, veterans affairs and long-term care facilities.
If the state receives what it expects to through March, more than 137,000 people, or roughly 25% of Wyoming’s population, could receive an initial vaccine shot before April.
The health department stresses these figures are estimates and could change.
At the federal level, President Joe Biden has promised 300 million vaccines will be administered in the U.S. by the end of July — which would cover most of the nation’s population. However, it’s unclear when states will begin receiving windfalls of doses.
It’s also unclear if a third vaccine — developed by Johnson & Johnson, will receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. That vaccine requires just one shot, rather than the two required of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines currently available.
FDA staff have greenlit the vaccine, but it must still be formally approved before it can be distributed. An FDA committee is expected to meet Friday to consider approving that vaccine, according to CNBC.
That vaccine reported lower efficacy than its two counterparts — reporting a 66% effective rate compared to Moderna’s 94.5% and Pfizer’s 95%. But national experts say those numbers can be misleading.
Clinical trials for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine showed the inoculation entirely prevented hospitalization or death in those who participated in the trial. For reference, the common flu vaccine is roughly 40-60% effective.
Local officials in Wyoming, including those in Natrona County, have said they don’t know when supply will pick up. But County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said the Johnson & Johnson shot “would be a game-changer,” particularly because it requires just one dose and does not need to be frozen before use.
For now, who can receive an inoculation in Wyoming is limited by a priority schedule developed by the state health department and a medical ethics committee.
Most Wyoming counties are vaccinating residents 65 years and older, and a handful of front-line workers including K-12 staff and child care providers. The state earlier this week began allowing individuals 16-65 years old who have certain medical conditions, or their caretakers, to pre-register for a vaccine appointment in their communities.
