Wyoming will see slight uptick in COVID-19 vaccine shipments for March, but supply remains limited

FDA staff have greenlit the vaccine, but it must still be formally approved before it can be distributed. An FDA committee is expected to meet Friday to consider approving that vaccine, according to CNBC.

That vaccine reported lower efficacy than its two counterparts — reporting a 66% effective rate compared to Moderna’s 94.5% and Pfizer’s 95%. But national experts say those numbers can be misleading.

Clinical trials for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine showed the inoculation entirely prevented hospitalization or death in those who participated in the trial. For reference, the common flu vaccine is roughly 40-60% effective.

Local officials in Wyoming, including those in Natrona County, have said they don’t know when supply will pick up. But County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said the Johnson & Johnson shot “would be a game-changer,” particularly because it requires just one dose and does not need to be frozen before use.

For now, who can receive an inoculation in Wyoming is limited by a priority schedule developed by the state health department and a medical ethics committee.