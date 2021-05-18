Wyoming woman dies from COVID-19

The Wyoming Department of Health reported one new COVID-19-related death Tuesday — an older Sweetwater County woman who resided in long-term care. She died within the last week.

Hers makes 713 Wyoming deaths since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

Deaths have declined in the state. In mid-February, Wyoming began recording fewer than 10 deaths per week. Since early April, no more than three deaths have been reported in a week. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it’s still a dramatic turn from early this winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.

The death toll and hospitalizations soared through November, leading more than half of Wyoming’s counties to implement face mask mandates. The state followed, imposing a mask requirement in early December. COVID-19 cases have plummeted since those orders went into effect and hospital capacity has fallen to pre-surge levels. The mask order, and most other restrictions, are now gone.

With vaccines now available to anyone 12 years or older, federal and state officials have eased mask guidance as well. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said fully vaccinated people can unmask indoors.

Wyoming is falling behind the nation for inoculation, with 28% of the state fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to the health department.