Wyoming won't see immediate windfall of shots from third COVID-19 vaccine

A third COVID-19 vaccine has been approved in the U.S. but it won’t immediately be a boon to Wyoming’s vaccine supply.
Johnson and Johnson’s pharmaceutical arm Janssen received emergency authorization Saturday for its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. About 6,000 of those doses have arrived in Wyoming so far, but the state doesn’t expect another shipment until late March or early April.
“We are excited to have another option as our COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue with the goal of reaching as many Wyoming residents as possible,” Wyoming Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said via email, but added, “At this point, we do not expect any further deliveries of this vaccine until the very end of the month and do not have estimated amounts for then or into April.”
Despite a short initial supply, experts are excited for the new vaccine. It requires one dose, rather than the two needed for Pfizer and Moderna’s to reach full efficacy. The Janssen vaccine is also simpler to store.
Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell previously said the new vaccine would be a “life-saver.” Deti added this shot would allow someone to be fully inoculated sooner than the other two vaccines.
“This vaccine will likely be considered more convenient for many people because it only requires one dose to do its job. Because of that, a key advantage of this vaccine is people who get it are protected more quickly - within two weeks after getting their shots,” Deti wrote.
The Natrona County health department issued a statement Monday that the department had received 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but was earmarking those doses for populations “difficult to reach for a second dose.”
“Because our initial supply is so small, we’re going to save Johnson & Johnson for individuals that will be more difficult to reach for a second dose. This would be someone who is homeless, is living in a residential mental health facility and other more transient individuals,” Natrona County health department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is considered less effective than Pfizer’s or Moderna’s based on clinical trial data. The new vaccine earned a 66% efficacy in clinical trials, while Pfizer’s and Moderna’s received 95% and 94.5% respectively.
But the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was 100% effective at preventing severe illness and death in clinical trial patients. Health officials are also encouraging residents to have confidence in the new vaccine.
“We recommend the best vaccine is the one that is available to you as soon as possible,” Deti said.
More than 100,000 Wyomingites had received a COVID-19 shot as of Monday, and nearly 60,000 had been fully vaccinated. Wyoming has been moving faster than most states both in administering the available supply of vaccine, and in how many people are getting the shots.
But it’s unclear exactly when Wyoming’s supply will meet demand. President Joe Biden said last week he expects enough vaccines in the U.S. for any adult who wanted one by the end of May. His administration has helped broker a deal between Johnson and Johnson and rival Merck to expedite manufacturing of the vaccine.
About 6,000 Janssen vaccines have been delivered to Wyoming, but more won’t arrive until the end of March, according to the health department. More than 15,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna are expected to be delivered to the state this week.
Most Wyoming counties are in the process of vaccinating residents in Phase 1b of the state’s vaccine priority schedule. That phase includes residents older than 65, as well as those with certain health conditions or employed in certain front-line industries.
