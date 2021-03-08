Wyoming won't see immediate windfall of shots from third COVID-19 vaccine

A third COVID-19 vaccine has been approved in the U.S. but it won’t immediately be a boon to Wyoming’s vaccine supply.

Johnson and Johnson’s pharmaceutical arm Janssen received emergency authorization Saturday for its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. About 6,000 of those doses have arrived in Wyoming so far, but the state doesn’t expect another shipment until late March or early April.

“We are excited to have another option as our COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue with the goal of reaching as many Wyoming residents as possible,” Wyoming Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said via email, but added, “At this point, we do not expect any further deliveries of this vaccine until the very end of the month and do not have estimated amounts for then or into April.”

Despite a short initial supply, experts are excited for the new vaccine. It requires one dose, rather than the two needed for Pfizer and Moderna’s to reach full efficacy. The Janssen vaccine is also simpler to store.

Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell previously said the new vaccine would be a “life-saver.” Deti added this shot would allow someone to be fully inoculated sooner than the other two vaccines.