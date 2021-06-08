Wyoming youth vaccination rates lag behind nation

Wyoming youth have at least one thing in common with their parents; they are among the least vaccinated groups in the nation.

According to a New York Times data analysis, Wyoming has the nation’s fifth-lowest youth COVID-19 vaccination rate. Just 12% of residents 12-17 years old here have received one shot. Just over 4% are fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The shots are more limited for youth. Pfizer’s is the only vaccine approved for those under 18 years old, and not every Wyoming county has the infrastructure to store the vaccines, which require a specialty freezer to maintain ultra-low temperatures.

Still, most of the country vastly outpaces the Equality State when it comes to getting shots in the arms of both children and adults.

The national leader is Vermont, which has given 58% of residents between 15 and 17 years old at least one vaccine dose. About 27% of residents in that age group nationwide have received at least one shot.

Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti called the state’s low vaccination rate “disappointing.”