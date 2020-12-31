Wyomingites 70 years and older, front-line workers next to receive vaccine, state announces

Those decisions fall to a medical ethics committee convened by the health department specifically to identify who in the state should get the vaccine and when, when limited quantities are available.

It’s unclear how long it will take for the state to reach those next phases. The Wyoming Department of Health has not been able to provide population estimates for how many residents fall into each phase of distribution.

State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that Wyoming will likely receive just under 25,000 vaccine doses in January, after receiving about 20,000 in December. Both vaccines approved for use in the U.S. require a booster several weeks after the first dose. The vaccine totals the state has received and expects in January cover the first doses. According to CDC data, the state will receive adequate booster shots following the initial doses.

That means 45,000 Wyomingites could receive their first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by the end of January.

The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage and is being shipped only to facilities that can prove they have the needed infrastructure. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine are considered more than 94% effective. (Pfizer was 95% effective in clinical trials, Moderna was 94.5%.)

The first vaccines in Wyoming were doled out to 10 health care workers in Cheyenne on Dec. 15. The next day, more than 60 Wyoming Medical Center staff and roughly a dozen Casper Fire-EMS medics received the first shots given in Natrona County.

