7 Wyomingites have tested negative for coronavirus; 2 major insurers say they'll cover testing

As of late last week, the state Health Department announced that it could process COVID-19 tests in its own lab, rather than sending the samples to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since Thursday, six people have tested negative. One person before that also tested negative.

The state has "hundreds" of testing kits, spokeswoman Kim Deti said.

"It'll do us for quite some time," she said. "We're not really concerned at this point at all."

Testing involves essentially swabbing someone's mouth or throat. It isn't an instantaneous response: The sample must be sent for analysis by a patient's health care provider to the state lab.

Health officials have said the state is prepared and continues to prepare for a case here, which they say is very likely. The University of Wyoming has canceled study abroad trips scheduled for this summer, and the school is preparing for a worst-case scenario in which classes must be moved online. Gov. Mark Gordon has been meeting with state health officials. Wyoming Medical Center, the state's largest hospital, will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss their preparations.

Curran said that anyone who believes they need to be tested must get the approval of a medical provider first.