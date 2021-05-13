 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming's two remaining public health orders extended through May
0 comments
breaking top story

Wyoming's two remaining public health orders extended through May

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Back to School

Jessica Christian gives her son Tobias a kiss through their face masks as he is dropped off for his first day of kindergarten Sept. 2 at Park Elementary School in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Wyoming's two remaining public health orders will remain at least through May, the health department announced Thursday. 

One of those orders requires mask wearing and physical distancing at educational facilities. The other imposes limits on indoor gatherings greater than 500 people. 

More than half of Wyoming's 48 K-12 school districts have been exempted from the order regarding educational facilities. 

COVID-19 infections in Wyoming have plummeted since the surge this fall and winter. The state is averaging between 50 and 60 new infections each day — down from more than 1,000 new daily cases in November. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Vaccines are also widely available. The state began offering vaccines to all adult residents in late March. Monday, federal authorities said people 12 years and older can now receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Still, Wyoming is near the bottom in the U.S. for vaccine uptake. Just more than 29% of residents are fully inoculated against the virus, and about 35% have had at least one shot. 

The CDC is again relaxing its guidelines for fully vaccinated people.The CDC says people who've had their shots can go maskless indoors in most places like work and school as well as in crowds outdoors.But officials say you should still mask up if you're in a crowded setting indoors like a bus, a plane, a hospital, prison or a homeless shelter. 

That puts the state in the bottom four in the nation for first shots and in the bottom 10 for full coverage, according to an analysis by the New York Times. 

Wyoming's public health orders will last through at least May 31. 

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News