Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll increases by 21

Wyoming health officials on Friday announced 21 more COVID-19 related deaths for the state.

There have now been 571 deaths tied to the coronavirus in Wyoming since March. Of those, 133 have been reported so far in January, with 49 this week.

The latest deaths include five people from Laramie County, four from Big Horn County, two each from Uinta, Sweetwater and Fremont counties and one each from Converse, Crook, Hot Springs, Natrona, Park and Washakie counties.

Fifteen of the most recent people whose deaths were announced were older adults. Eighteen had been hospitalized before. Thirteen had health conditions that made them more likely to suffer serious illness from COVID-19. Three were residents of long-term care.

Since the pandemic's start, 43.4% of the people who've died from COVID-19 in Wyoming were ages 80 or older. Just under 70% had an underlying health condition. Slightly more than half were hospitalized prior to their death.

In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that continued into late November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.