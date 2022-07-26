Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll jumps by 7

Seven more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,857 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The new deaths touch five of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Carbon, Fremont and Sweetwater counties reported one death each. Laramie and Washakie counties had two deaths each.

Five of the people whose deaths were announced this past week had preexisting health conditions that put them at risk of more severe illness from contracting COVID-19. Five were hospitalized.

Last week, four COVID deaths were reported in the state.

All seven of the newly reported deaths occurred this month.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late last summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well. That number rose toward the end of January but then fell considerably beginning in February.

The spread of new omicron subvariants is leading to another increase in COVID cases in Wyoming, but the number of reported cases this week actually declined from numbers reported a month ago. The Wyoming Department of Health reported 441 confirmed active cases this week, down by 14 from a month ago.

Hospitalizations are rising a bit overall, but not as dramatically as cases. The Wyoming Department of Health didn't report an updated number of COVID hospitalizations by deadline. Last week, there were 42 reported hospitalizations, up from 28 reported the week prior.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but studies have shown it causes less severe symptoms.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate is currently the lowest in the country.

Roughly 52% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 23% have gotten a booster. About 59% of Wyomingites have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

(There were seven reported deaths on the Wyoming Department of Health's Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit webpage, but the department's case dashboard showed that there were eight reported deaths this week. The Wyoming Department of Health was not able to clarify which number is correct by deadline. The Star-Tribune's update this week reports seven deaths because they included additional information such as location and hospitalization. The Star-Tribune will add an update on this next week).