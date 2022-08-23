Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll jumps by six

Six more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,877 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The new deaths touch five of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Campbell, Carbon, Fremont and Natrona counties reported one death each. Laramie County reported two deaths.

Five of the people whose deaths were announced this past week had preexisting health conditions that put them at risk of more severe illness from contracting COVID-19. Two were hospitalized.

Last week, six COVID deaths were reported in the state.

Three of the newly reported deaths occurred this month. One occurred in July.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late last summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well. That number rose toward the end of January but then fell considerably beginning in February.

The spread of new omicron subvariants has led to another uptick in COVID cases in Wyoming, but the number of reported cases this week actually declined from numbers reported a month ago. The Wyoming Department of Health reported 232 confirmed active cases this week, down by 209 from a month ago.

Hospitalizations have also increased a bit overall. The Wyoming Department of Health reported 43 COVID hospitalizations last week, up from 41 last week. The health department didn't report this week's COVID hospitalizations by the Star-Tribune's deadline.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but studies have shown it causes less severe symptoms.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate is currently the lowest in the country.

Roughly 52% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 23% have gotten a booster. About 59% of Wyomingites have received at least one dose of a vaccine.