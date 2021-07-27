Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 10

Ten more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.
There have now been 776 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. This week’s update is the first in which the state has reported deaths in the double digits since early March.
Twenty-nine deaths have been reported this month. Twenty-eight were reported in June.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Two of the newly reported deaths occurred in June. The other eight occurred in July, three of which were in the last week.
Eight of the individuals had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. Just five of the 10 newly deceased had health conditions putting them at greater risk of severe COVID-19 illness. The deaths represent residents from Campbell, Converse, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta counties.
Deaths have dramatically declined in the state since mid-March, with the number reported each week in the single digits. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it’s still a dramatic turn from early winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
COVID-19 infections, too, have plummeted since the winter surge, but along with hospitalizations are starting to tick upward again. Roughly 94% of new cases in the state are among unvaccinated residents, according to state data.
With vaccines widely available to nearly anyone who wants one, state and federal authorities have eased most pandemic restrictions. Wyoming’s vaccination rate however trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the fourth-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents and those who’ve received at least one shot.
Nearly 33% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 219,300 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.