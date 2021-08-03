Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 10

Ten more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.
There have now been 786 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Of the newly reported deaths, seven occurred earlier in July, two occurred “within the last week,” and one occurred in April.
Eight of the individuals had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. Five had underlying health conditions. Four of the deaths are among Laramie County residents. Residents from Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Platte, Sublette and Sweetwater counties are also included in the new deaths.
Deaths were dramatically declining in the state, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March, but in recent weeks are growing again. The death toll has been in the double digits for the last two weeks, though the figures are much lower than early winter, when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
COVID-19 infections, too, had plummeted since the winter surge. But cases and hospitalizations are starting to tick upward again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus. Tuesday, 87 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming, the most since mid-January.
The state health department is not releasing the vaccine status of each hospitalized patient, but has said 93% of recent hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated.
A more contagious variant of the virus has led federal and state officials to again recommend face masks be worn in areas with low vaccine uptake and moderate to high virus transmission.
Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the fourth-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents and the third-lowest proportion of those who’ve received at least one shot.
Just over 33% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 222,500 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Among people 18 and up, 46.2% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.