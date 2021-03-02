Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 11

Another 11 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday.

With the latest deaths, there have now been 682 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

All of the deaths announced Tuesday occurred in February.

The deaths include:

• An older adult Big Horn County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;

• An older adult Carbon County man died last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;

• An adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19;

