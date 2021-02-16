Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 15

Another 15 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.

With the latest deaths, there have now been 662 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

All but two of the newly reported deaths occurred this month, with five of the deaths occurring earlier this week, according to the health department.

Fourteen of the fifteen deaths included people with underlying health conditions that made them more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19. Ten of the 15 had been hospitalized for the virus prior to their deaths, and six were residents of long-term care facilities.

Laramie County added more new deaths than any other Wyoming community Tuesday with five, raising that county's COVID-19 death toll to 105. Only Natrona County, which added two deaths, has lost more residents: 127.