Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 15
  • Updated
CDC says coronavirus can spread indoors in updated guidance

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 NIAID-RML via AP

Another 15 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.

With the latest deaths, there have now been 662 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

All but two of the newly reported deaths occurred this month, with five of the deaths occurring earlier this week, according to the health department. 

Fourteen of the fifteen deaths included people with underlying health conditions that made them more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19. Ten of the 15 had been hospitalized for the virus prior to their deaths, and six were residents of long-term care facilities. 

Laramie County added more new deaths than any other Wyoming community Tuesday with five, raising that county's COVID-19 death toll to 105. Only Natrona County, which added two deaths, has lost more residents: 127. 

Sheridan County added four new deaths, while Converse, Fremont, Park and Teton counties each added one. 

As cases soared through November, more than half of Wyoming’s counties implemented face mask mandates. The state followed, imposing a mask requirement in early December. Since those mandates went into effect, COVID-19 cases in Wyoming have plummeted, and hospital capacity is back to pre-surge levels. Gordon has said White House metrics for COVID-19 transmission would determine whether a county could be exempt from the mask order, which Niobrara and Weston counties have been. 

The state’s existing mask mandate was extended last week, and is set to expire Feb. 28

Correction

An earlier version of this story online misstated which counties are exempt from the statewide mask order. Niobrara and Weston counties are now exempt.

