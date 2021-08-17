Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 16

Sixteen more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday. That's the most deaths announced in a single week since February.

There have now been 809 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Of the newly reported deaths, six occurred in August, seven occurred in July, two occurred in June and one occurred in May.

Thirteen of the 16 individuals had been hospitalized prior to their deaths and 11 had underlying health conditions. The majority of the deaths were among Laramie County residents, which added seven to its COVID-19 death toll with this week's update. Carbon County added four deaths. Albany, Campbell, Sheridan, Sublette and Sweetwater counties each added one.