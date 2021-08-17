Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 16

Sixteen more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday. That's the most deaths announced in a single week since February.
There have now been 809 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Of the newly reported deaths, six occurred in August, seven occurred in July, two occurred in June and one occurred in May.
Thirteen of the 16 individuals had been hospitalized prior to their deaths and 11 had underlying health conditions. The majority of the deaths were among Laramie County residents, which added seven to its COVID-19 death toll with this week's update. Carbon County added four deaths. Albany, Campbell, Sheridan, Sublette and Sweetwater counties each added one.
Deaths had been dramatically declining in the state, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March, but in recent weeks are growing again. The weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths have been in the double digits for several of the past few weeks, though the figures are much lower than early winter, when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
COVID-19 infections, too, had plummeted since the winter surge. But cases and hospitalizations are starting to move upward again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus. On Monday, 112 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming, the most since Jan. 6. Tuesday's data wasn't publicly available.
The state health department is not releasing the vaccine status of each hospitalized patient but has said just under 95% of recent hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated.
A more contagious variant of the virus has led federal and state officials to again recommend face masks be worn in areas with low vaccine uptake and moderate-to-high virus transmission.
On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon said his office would not be implementing any more mandates or lockdowns. Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is "intensely personal" and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.
Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the third-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents and the second-lowest proportion of those who’ve received at least one shot.