Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 16

Sixteen more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,588 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The new deaths touch nine Wyoming counties. Carbon County experienced the most deaths, with three residents included in the most recent update. Big Horn, Natrona, Sweetwater and Washakie counties each reported two new cases, while Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie and Park counties reported one each.

Of the 16 newly reported deaths, 15 occurred in December and one occurred this month. Twelve of the residents were hospitalized prior to their deaths. Eleven had underlying health conditions.

The Department of Health reported 46 new deaths last week, but that number included two weeks of data as opposed to one, due to the holidays.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late this summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well. Of late, they have begun falling again.

On Tuesday, 66 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming, one of the lowest numbers since August.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but there are studies suggesting it might cause less severe symptoms.

Gov. Mark Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns. Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the second-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents.

Nearly 48% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 56% people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.