Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 21; hospitals caring for 230 patients

Twenty-one more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.
There have now been 879 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.
At the same time, virus hospitalizations have ballooned to 230 patients statewide Tuesday. When that figure peaked in November, 247 people were hospitalized across Wyoming.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 52 virus patients Tuesday. Wyoming Medical Center in Casper -- the state's largest hospital -- was treating 45 virus patients. Casper's hospital has been roughly 30% full with virus patients for about the last week.
Of the newly reported deaths, 19 occurred in August and two occurred within the last week.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Fifteen of the 21 were hospitalized prior to their deaths -- five at out-of-state facilities. Ten individuals had underlying health conditions making them more susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19. Two residents were long-term care residents.
Campbell, Fremont and Park counties each added three new deaths. Albany, Carbon, Laramie and Sweetwater counties each added two deaths. Converse, Natrona, Sheridan and Uinta counties added one death each.
Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But the trend hasn't held. The weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths have been in the double digits for several of the past weeks. Figures are less than half what they were in early winter when the state was recording more than 50 fatalities per week, but active cases and hospitalizations have reached December levels.
Unvaccinated residents are driving the surge, according to state and federal data. The state health department is not releasing the vaccine status of each hospitalized patient but reports roughly 95% of recent hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated.
A more contagious variant of the virus has led federal and state health officials to again recommend face masks be worn in areas with low vaccine uptake and moderate-to-high virus transmission.
Gov. Mark Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns. Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.
Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the second-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents and those who’ve received at least one shot.
Just under 36% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data. About 244,000 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
