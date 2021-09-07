Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 21; hospitals caring for 230 patients

Campbell, Fremont and Park counties each added three new deaths. Albany, Carbon, Laramie and Sweetwater counties each added two deaths. Converse, Natrona, Sheridan and Uinta counties added one death each.

Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But the trend hasn't held. The weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths have been in the double digits for several of the past weeks. Figures are less than half what they were in early winter when the state was recording more than 50 fatalities per week, but active cases and hospitalizations have reached December levels.

Unvaccinated residents are driving the surge, according to state and federal data. The state health department is not releasing the vaccine status of each hospitalized patient but reports roughly 95% of recent hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated.

A more contagious variant of the virus has led federal and state health officials to again recommend face masks be worn in areas with low vaccine uptake and moderate-to-high virus transmission.