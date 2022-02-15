Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 22

Twenty-two more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,689 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The new deaths touch nine of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Campbell, Laramie and Sheridan counties each reported four deaths, Natrona and Sweetwater counties each had three and Converse, Fremont, Park and Sublette each reported one death each.

Eighteen of the people whose deaths were announced this past week had preexisting health conditions that put them at risk from more severe illness from contracting COVID-19. Thirteen of the 22 were hospitalized, three out-of-state, while six were residents of long-term care facilities.

Last week, 17 COVID deaths were reported in the state.

Of the latest deaths, 10 occurred in January, while 12 occurred in February.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late last summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well.

On Tuesday, 91 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming. That number rose towards the end of January but has fallen steadily since the start of February.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but studies suggest it causes less severe symptoms.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the second-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents.

Roughly 50% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 57% people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.