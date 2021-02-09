Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 23

Another 23 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.
With the latest deaths, there have now been 647 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Of the 23 deaths announced Tuesday, 16 occurred in January, and seven occurred this month, according to the health department.
The deaths include six residents of long-term care facilities. Fifteen of the residents who died had been hospitalized for the virus, and 16 had underlying health conditions that made them more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.
Laramie County continues to add more deaths than the rest of the state, adding seven more residents to its pandemic death toll with Tuesday's announcement. One hundred people have now died in that community from COVID-19. Natrona County still has the highest death toll, with 125 after adding four more deaths Tuesday.
Campbell and Park counties each added two new deaths. Big Horn, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Sheridan, Sweetwater and Teton counties each added one new death.
While official data on causes of death in Wyoming have not been finalized for 2020, a memo from the Wyoming Department of Health says COVID-19 is on track to be the third-leading cause of death, after heart disease and all forms of cancer.
The number of deaths being reported is slowly declining. More than 200 deaths were announced in December, the deadliest month for the pandemic in Wyoming. The next month, 158 deaths were announced. So far in February, 51 deaths have been announced. While not all of these deaths occurred in the month they were published, the trend shows a steady decline in virus mortality in Wyoming.
That decline follows a drop in overall active and new cases, which peaked in late November and have fallen since face mask mandates have been imposed.
As cases soared through November, more than half of Wyoming’s counties implemented face mask mandates. The state followed, imposing a mask requirement in early December. Gordon at that time said the White House metrics would determine whether a county could be exempt from the mask order, which no county has been thus far.
Those metrics show the state is still seeing high virus transmission levels despite the drop in cases since the fall. Three counties -- Teton, Carbon and Platte -- are still in the White House's "red zone" for transmission, while the majority of counties are in the "orange zone," meaning they're seeing moderate to high virus transmission. Four counties are in the lowest transmission category: Converse, Johnson, Niobrara and Weston.
The state’s existing mask mandate is scheduled to expire Feb. 14.