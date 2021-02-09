Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 23

While official data on causes of death in Wyoming have not been finalized for 2020, a memo from the Wyoming Department of Health says COVID-19 is on track to be the third-leading cause of death, after heart disease and all forms of cancer.

The number of deaths being reported is slowly declining. More than 200 deaths were announced in December, the deadliest month for the pandemic in Wyoming. The next month, 158 deaths were announced. So far in February, 51 deaths have been announced. While not all of these deaths occurred in the month they were published, the trend shows a steady decline in virus mortality in Wyoming.

That decline follows a drop in overall active and new cases, which peaked in late November and have fallen since face mask mandates have been imposed.

As cases soared through November, more than half of Wyoming’s counties implemented face mask mandates. The state followed, imposing a mask requirement in early December. Gordon at that time said the White House metrics would determine whether a county could be exempt from the mask order, which no county has been thus far.