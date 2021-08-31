Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 23

Twenty-three more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.
There have now been 858 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. The state has announced 82 deaths this month.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Each of the 23 deaths occurred in August — at least two within the last week.
Eighteen people were hospitalized prior to their deaths, eight of whom were being treated out of state. Fremont and Laramie counties each added five deaths. Converse and Albany counties added two each. Big Horn, Campbell, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sublette, Uinta and Washakie counties each added one new virus death.
Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But the trend hasn’t held. The weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths have been in the double digits for several of the past weeks. Still, figures are roughly half what they were in early winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
COVID-19 infections, too, had plummeted since the winter surge. But cases and hospitalizations are surging again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus. On Monday, 195 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming.
The state health department is not releasing the vaccine status of each hospitalized patient but has said roughly 95% of recent hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated.
A more contagious variant of the virus has led federal and state officials to again recommend face masks be worn in areas with low vaccine uptake and moderate-to-high virus transmission.
Gov. Mark Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns. Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.
Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the third-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents and the second-lowest proportion of those who’ve received at least one shot.
Just under 36% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. About 238,500 people had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Friday.