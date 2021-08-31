Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 23

Twenty-three more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 858 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. The state has announced 82 deaths this month.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Each of the 23 deaths occurred in August — at least two within the last week.

Eighteen people were hospitalized prior to their deaths, eight of whom were being treated out of state. Fremont and Laramie counties each added five deaths. Converse and Albany counties added two each. Big Horn, Campbell, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sublette, Uinta and Washakie counties each added one new virus death.

