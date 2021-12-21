Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 24

Twenty-four more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,526 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

The majority of these deaths occurred in December, with only six taking place in November and one in October.

The latest deaths include six people from Park County, four from Laramie County, two each from Albany, Campbell, Converse, Goshen, and Platte counties. The state also reported one death each in Fremont, Natrona, Sheridan and Sweetwater counties.

Nineteen of the 24 people had been hospitalized prior to their deaths and 11 had prior health conditions that puts them at greater risk for severe illness, according to the health department. Only one of the 24 was a resident of a long-term care facility.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But when cases surged late this summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well. Of late, they have begun falling again.

On Monday, 82 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming, the lowest number since August.

The most recent COVID-19 surge in Wyoming was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. Delta is the dominant strain in Wyoming, but nationally, the omicron variant has begun to overtake it in parts of the country. The omicron strain, which has only been documented in a handful of cases here, appears more contagious than delta, but there are studies suggesting it might cause less severe symptoms.

Gov. Mark Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns. Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the second-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents.

Just over 47% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 55% people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.