Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 24

  • Updated
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus specimen collection kits arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for sorting by the COVID-19 Surge Team on Sept. 4, 2020.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Twenty-four more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,625 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The new deaths involve 10 Wyoming counties. Laramie County had the most with eight, Natrona County reported four, while Park and Campbell counties each reported three. Albany, Hot Springs, Platte, Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton counties all reported one.

Of the 24 newly reported deaths, four occurred in December and 20 happened this month. Twenty-one of the residents were hospitalized prior to their deaths and two were residents of long-term care facilities. Nineteen had underlying health conditions.

While deaths have been on the decline over the last few months, they are up from last week, when the the Department of Health reported 13 new deaths.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late this summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well. Of late, they have been falling again.

On Tuesday, 144 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming. That number has risen much of this month after falling for a time.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but there are studies suggesting it might cause less severe symptoms.

Gov. Mark Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns. Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the third-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents.

Roughly 50% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 57% people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

