Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 25

Wyoming health officials say 25 more people have died after contracting COVID-19.

With Thursday's announcement, there have now been 489 coronavirus-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began here in March, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Fifty-one of those deaths have been announced so far in January. They come on the heels of Wyoming's deadliest month for COVID-19, when 190 deaths were reported in December.

The latest deaths, according to the health department, include:

• An older adult Campbell County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

• Another older adult Campbell County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

• An older adult Crook County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.