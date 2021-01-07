Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 25

Wyoming health officials say 25 more people have died after contracting COVID-19.
With Thursday's announcement, there have now been 489 coronavirus-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began here in March, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Fifty-one of those deaths have been announced so far in January. They come on the heels of Wyoming's deadliest month for COVID-19, when 190 deaths were reported in December.
The latest deaths, according to the health department, include:
• An older adult Campbell County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• Another older adult Campbell County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Crook County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Crook County woman died in November. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Hot Springs County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Johnson County man died late last month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Natrona County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Natrona County man died late last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An adult Natrona County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An adult Park County man died late last month. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• Another adult Park County man died late last month. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Park County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Park County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Sweetwater County man died late last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Sweetwater County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Sweetwater County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• Another older adult Sweetwater County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Sweetwater County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Uinta County man died last month. He was a resident of an out-of-state long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Weston County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Coronavirus-related deaths have surged in Wyoming since the late fall. They coincided with a spike in cases and hospitalizations that began in September and didn't slow until around December.