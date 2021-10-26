Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 25

Twenty-five more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,174 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But the trend hasn't held. Figures over the last few weeks have approached where they were in early winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week. This week's update is roughly half that.

COVID-19 infections, too, had plummeted since the winter surge. But cases and hospitalizations are surging again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus. On Monday, 239 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming.

More than 95% of patients have not been fully vaccinated, according to state data.