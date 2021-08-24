Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 26

Twenty-six more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday. That’s the most deaths announced in a single week since February.

There have now been 835 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Of the newly reported deaths, 23 occurred in August and three occurred in July. Of those that occurred in August, two were in the last week.

Twenty-two of the 26 individuals had been hospitalized prior to their deaths and 20 had underlying health conditions. Natrona and Laramie counties added four each to their COVID-19 death tolls with this week’s update. Fremont and Sweetwater counties each added three deaths, and Campbell, Carbon, Converse and Park counties added two each. Big Horn, Goshen, Hot Springs and Johnson counties each added one.