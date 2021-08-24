Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 26

Twenty-six more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday. That’s the most deaths announced in a single week since February.
There have now been 835 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Of the newly reported deaths, 23 occurred in August and three occurred in July. Of those that occurred in August, two were in the last week.
Twenty-two of the 26 individuals had been hospitalized prior to their deaths and 20 had underlying health conditions. Natrona and Laramie counties added four each to their COVID-19 death tolls with this week’s update. Fremont and Sweetwater counties each added three deaths, and Campbell, Carbon, Converse and Park counties added two each. Big Horn, Goshen, Hot Springs and Johnson counties each added one.
Deaths had been dramatically declining in the state, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March, but in recent weeks are growing again. The weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths have been in the double digits for several of the past few weeks, though the figures are much lower than early winter, when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
COVID-19 infections, too, had plummeted since the winter surge. But cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus. On Monday, 165 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming, the most since Jan. 6.
The state health department is not releasing the vaccine status of each hospitalized patient but has said just under 95% of recent hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated.
A more contagious variant of the virus has led federal and state officials to again recommend face masks be worn in areas with low vaccine uptake and moderate-to-high virus transmission.
In Casper, some agencies including the city, police department and Fire-EMS have reinstated limited masking, virtual meetings and distancing in response to the rise in cases.
Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the second-lowest proportion of both fully vaccinated residents and those who’ve received at least one shot.
Roughly 38% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 260,196 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.