Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 29

Twenty-nine more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,718 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The new deaths touch 13 of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Laramie County reported 10 deaths, Natrona and Fremont counties reported three deaths, Albany, Park and Sheridan counties each reported two deaths and Campbell, Crook, Hot Springs, Sweetwater, Teton, Washakie and Weston counties had one death each.

Seventeen of the people whose deaths were announced this past week had preexisting health conditions that put them at risk from more severe illness from contracting COVID-19. Twenty-one of the 29 were hospitalized, four out-of-state, while nine were residents of long-term care facilities.

Last week, 22 COVID deaths were reported in the state.

Of the latest deaths, three occurred in January, while 26 occurred in February.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late last summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well.

On Tuesday, 68 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming. That number rose towards the end of January but has fallen considerably since the start of February.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but studies suggest it causes less severe symptoms.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the second-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents.

Roughly 50% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 58% people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.