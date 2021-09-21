Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 37

Thirty-seven more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 955 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

Of the newly reported deaths, 34 occurred this month — two of which happened within the week. Two of the deaths occurred in August, and one in July.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Thirty-one of the 37 residents who recently passed from the virus were hospitalized prior to their deaths, 11 of whom were treated out of state. Twenty-three of the 37 had underlying health conditions.

Residents of Sweetwater County accounted for 10 of the newly reported deaths. Laramie County recorded the second-highest total with five new deaths. Fremont County recorded four deaths. Carbon, Crook, Natrona, and Uinta counties each added two new deaths. Albany, Converse, Goshen, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Park, Sheridan, Sublette, Teton and Weston counties each added one.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}