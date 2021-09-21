Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 37

Thirty-seven more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.
There have now been 955 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.
Of the newly reported deaths, 34 occurred this month — two of which happened within the week. Two of the deaths occurred in August, and one in July.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Thirty-one of the 37 residents who recently passed from the virus were hospitalized prior to their deaths, 11 of whom were treated out of state. Twenty-three of the 37 had underlying health conditions.
Residents of Sweetwater County accounted for 10 of the newly reported deaths. Laramie County recorded the second-highest total with five new deaths. Fremont County recorded four deaths. Carbon, Crook, Natrona, and Uinta counties each added two new deaths. Albany, Converse, Goshen, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Park, Sheridan, Sublette, Teton and Weston counties each added one.
Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But the trend hasn’t held. The weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths have been in the double digits for several of the past weeks. Figures are more than half what they were during the first surge, when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
COVID-19 infections, too, had plummeted since the winter surge. But cases and hospitalizations are surging again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus. On Tuesday, 190 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming. The state health department is not releasing the vaccine status of each hospitalized patient but has said roughly 95% of recent hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated.
A more contagious variant of the virus has led federal and state officials to again recommend masks be worn in areas with low vaccine uptake and moderate-to-high virus transmission.
Gov. Mark Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns. Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.
At the same time, Gordon has tapped the Wyoming National Guard to assist the state’s stressed hospitals as they battle another virus surge.
Twelve Wyoming hospitals were reporting a critical staffing shortage Tuesday. Thirteen anticipate a shortage within the week.
Epidemiologists have stressed vaccinations are the way out of the pandemic. Casper’s infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Dowell in a video message Friday implored the unvaccinated to get their shots.
Wyoming now has the lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents in the nation, at just over 37%. About 251,500 people have received at least one vaccine dose.