Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 39

Thirty-nine more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday. This week's update is nearly double what the health department reported last week, and is the largest weekly update since cases again began surging here this summer.

There have now been 918 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Of the newly reported deaths, 22 occurred this month. Fifteen of the deaths occurred in August, and one occurred in each June and July.

Thirty-four of the 39 residents had been hospitalized prior to their deaths -- 9 of whom were hospitalized out of state. Twenty-four of the 39 had underlying health conditions increasing their risk for severe illness from the virus.

