Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 39

Thirty-nine more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,080 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But the trend hasn't held. Figures are nearing but not quite what they were in early winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.

COVID-19 infections, too, had plummeted since the winter surge. But cases and hospitalizations are surging again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus. On Monday, 223 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming.

A more contagious variant of the virus has led federal and state officials to again recommend face masks be worn in areas with low vaccine uptake and moderate-to-high virus transmission.

Gov. Mark Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns. Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.