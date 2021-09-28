 Skip to main content
Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 41
COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Forty-one more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday. That's the highest one-week total since cases began to surge this summer.

There have now been 996 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

Of the newly reported deaths, 38 occurred this month — two of which happened within the week. One of the deaths occurred in August.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Thirty-four of the 41 residents who recently died from the virus were hospitalized prior to their deaths, 11 of whom were treated out of state. Twenty-four of the 41 had underlying health conditions.

Residents of Laramie County accounted for six of the newly reported deaths. Park County recorded the second-highest total with five new deaths. Fremont, Natrona and Platte counties each recorded four deaths, while Campbell County had three. Albany, Big Horn, Sweetwater and Uinta counties each added two new deaths. Carbon, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Niobrara, Sheridan and Teton counties each added one.

Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But the trend hasn’t held. The weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths have been in the double digits for several of the past weeks. 

COVID-19 infections, too, had plummeted since the winter surge. But cases and hospitalizations are surging again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus. On Tuesday, 210 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming. The state health department is not releasing the vaccine status of each hospitalized patient but has said roughly 95% of recent hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated.

A more contagious variant of the virus has led federal and state officials to again recommend masks be worn in areas with low vaccine uptake and moderate-to-high virus transmission.

Epidemiologists have stressed vaccinations are the way out of the pandemic. Casper’s infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Dowell in a recent video message implored the unvaccinated to get their shots.

Wyoming now has the lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents in the nation, at just over 37%. About 255,000 people have received at least one vaccine dose.

