Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 41

Forty-one more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday. That's the highest one-week total since cases began to surge this summer.

There have now been 996 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

Of the newly reported deaths, 38 occurred this month — two of which happened within the week. One of the deaths occurred in August.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Thirty-four of the 41 residents who recently died from the virus were hospitalized prior to their deaths, 11 of whom were treated out of state. Twenty-four of the 41 had underlying health conditions.