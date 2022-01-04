Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 46

Forty-six more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,572 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The new deaths touch 16 Wyoming counties. Natrona County experienced the most deaths, with eight residents included in the most recent update. Laramie County reported seven new deaths. Laramie and Fremont counties each added six new deaths. Park County added four, and Sweetwater and Uinta Counties both added three. Converse, Platte, Sheridan, Washakie and Weston counties each added two new deaths.

Finally, Albany, Carbon, Goshen, Johnson and Sublette counties experienced one death since the last update.

Of the 46 newly reported deaths, 42 occurred in December, three occurred in November and one in October. Thirty-nine of the residents were hospitalized prior to their deaths and two of the 46 were long-term care facility residents. Thirty had underlying health conditions.

The state’s latest update includes two weeks of data, rather than one, because no update was sent last week due to the holidays.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But when cases surged late this summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well. Of late, they have begun falling again.

On Tuesday, 63 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming, the lowest number since August.

The most recent COVID-19 surge in Wyoming was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here.

Delta is the dominant strain in Wyoming, but nationally, the omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which has only been documented in a handful of cases here, appears more contagious than delta, but there are studies suggesting it might cause less severe symptoms.

Gov. Mark Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns. Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the second-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents.

Nearly 48% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 56% people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.