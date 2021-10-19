Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 56 -- the highest weekly update this year

Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But the trend hasn’t held. Figures are now what they were in early winter of last year, when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.

While active cases are less than they were a month ago, hospitalizations have hovered at and above 200 since early September, as mostly unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from a more aggressive strain of the virus. On Monday, 219 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming.

Less than 3% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 since May 1 have been fully inoculated against the virus.

Health officials have said those hospitalized with severe illnesses from their infections are younger than during the state’s last peak, and often more ill.

Federal and state officials this summer again began recommending face masks be worn in areas with low vaccine uptake and moderate-to-high virus transmission as the more contagious delta variant spreads nationwide.

Gov. Mark Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns. Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.