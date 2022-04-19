Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 6

Six more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,807 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The new deaths touch four of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Fremont and Washakie counties each reported one death. Natrona and Platte counties had two deaths each.

Four of the people whose deaths were announced this past week had preexisting health conditions that put them at risk from more severe illness from contracting COVID-19. Four of the eight were hospitalized, and one was a resident of a long-term care facility.

Last week, five COVID deaths were reported in the state.

Five of the newly announced deaths occurred in April. One was in March.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late last summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well. COVID cases and deaths have fallen since February.

Last Tuesday, seven people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming. That number rose towards the end of January but has fallen considerably since the start of February.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but studies suggest it causes less severe symptoms. The omicron subvariant BA.2 now makes up about 74% of cases in the U.S. right now.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the second-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents.

Roughly 51% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 59% people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.