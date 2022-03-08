Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by eight

Eight more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 1,749 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The new deaths touch five of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Crook, Natrona and Fremont counties each reported two deaths. Laramie and Campbell counties had one death each.

Four of the people whose deaths were announced this past week had preexisting health conditions that put them at risk from more severe illness from contracting COVID-19. Five of the eight were hospitalized, one out-of-state, while one was a resident of a long-term care facility.

Last week, 24 COVID deaths were reported in the state.

All eight of the newly announced deaths occurred in February.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Broadly speaking, the number of deaths in Wyoming correlates with the rise and fall of cases in the state, often trailing by a few weeks changes in infection and hospitalization rates.

Deaths declined dramatically last spring. But when cases surged late last summer and early fall, the weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths rose as well.

On Tuesday, 33 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wyoming. That number rose towards the end of January but has fallen considerably since the start of February.

Last year’s COVID-19 surge was driven by the delta variant, which is more contagious and causes more serious illness than the first strain of COVID-19 that emerged here. But delta is no longer the dominant strain in Wyoming. The omicron variant has overtaken it. The omicron strain, which is now responsible for most of Wyoming’s new cases, appears more contagious than delta, but studies suggest it causes less severe symptoms.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the second-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents.

Roughly 51% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 58% people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.