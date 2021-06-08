Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by five

The state of Wyoming reported Tuesday that five more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19.

There have now been 725 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. The latest deaths occurred in May.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Deaths have dramatically declined in the state from the surge this fall and winter, but have begun ticking back up again in the last several weeks. The number reported each week has been in the single digits since mid-February.

While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic drop from early this winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.

COVID-19 infections soared this fall. Hospitalizations and deaths followed. The surge led more than half of Wyoming’s counties, and eventually the state, to implement face mask mandates. COVID-19 cases plummeted following those orders, which have now all been lifted.