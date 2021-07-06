Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by four

Four more Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the department of health reported Tuesday.
There have now been 751 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. The latest deaths occurred in June.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Each of the four residents were older adults who had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. Two of the deceased were residents of long-term care facilities.
The new deaths add one to each of the following county's COVID-19 death toll: Big Horn, Laramie, Goshen and Park.
Deaths have dramatically declined in the state with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic turn from early winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
COVID-19 infections, too, have plummeted since the winter surge. But hospitalizations are starting to tick upward again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus.
Wyoming's virus death toll per 100,000 people is the highest in the nation, while the state's vaccination numbers lag behind most of the country.
With vaccines widely available to nearly anyone who wants one, state and federal authorities have eased most pandemic restrictions.
No public health orders remain in Wyoming, and only a few federal restrictions are still in place.
Wyoming's vaccination rate however trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the fourth-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents and those who've received at least one shot, according to the New York Times.
Nearly 32% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 212,419 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.