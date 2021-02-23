Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by nine

Another nine Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.

With the latest deaths, there have now been 671 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March.

The latest deaths include four people from Natrona County and one each from Big Horn, Converse, Fremont, Goshen and Laramie counties, the health department reported.

Three of the latest people to die had been hospitalized prior to their death. Six had been residents of a long-term care facility.

Eight of the nine had health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness due to COVID-19.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.