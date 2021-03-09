Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by nine

Another nine Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.

With the latest deaths, there have now been 691 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Five of the newly reported deaths occurred in February, and one occurred in January. The rest happened in March.

As cases soared through November, more than half of Wyoming’s counties implemented face mask mandates. The state followed, imposing a mask requirement in early December. COVID-19 cases plummeted after those orders went into effect and hospital capacity has fallen to pre-surge levels. Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the state's face mask mandate would expire next week.

Gordon has said White House metrics on county-level transmission would determine whether a county could be exempt from the mask order, which Niobrara and Weston Counties have been so far.

The state now plans to lift its mask requirement Monday.