Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by nine

Nine more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the health department reported Tuesday — the most announced since early March.
There have now been 734 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. Five of the deaths announced Tuesday occurred in May, three occurred this month and one happened in December.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
The newly-reported deaths included older men from Converse and Carbon counties, a man and woman from Fremont County, two older women from Laramie County, an older woman from Lincoln County and a woman from Sweetwater County. All but one of the individuals had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. Six had underlying health conditions.
Deaths have dramatically declined in the state with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-February. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it’s still a dramatic turn from early winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
COVID-19 infections, too, have plummeted since the winter surge — the state is averaging fewer than 70 new cases a day. But hospitalizations are starting to tick upwards again as unvaccinated residents develop severe illness from the virus.
Fifty-two people were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide Tuesday. In March, that number hovered just around a dozen.
With vaccines widely available to nearly anyone who wants one, state and federal authorities have eased most pandemic restrictions. Wyoming’s vaccination rate however trails most of the country. Nationally, the state has the fifth-lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents and the fourth-lowest proportion of those who’ve received at least one shot.
More than 30% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 205,600 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.