Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by nine

Nine more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the health department reported Tuesday — the most announced since early March.

There have now been 734 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. Five of the deaths announced Tuesday occurred in May, three occurred this month and one happened in December.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

The newly-reported deaths included older men from Converse and Carbon counties, a man and woman from Fremont County, two older women from Laramie County, an older woman from Lincoln County and a woman from Sweetwater County. All but one of the individuals had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. Six had underlying health conditions.