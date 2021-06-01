Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by one

One more Wyomingite has died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 720 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. The latest death, of an older Weston County man, occurred in May. He had been hospitalized in another state prior to his death.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Deaths have dramatically declined in the state, though hospitalizations among the unvaccinated have begun ticking up again. The number of deaths reported each week has been in the single digits since mid-February. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic turn from early this winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.