Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by seven

Seven more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There have now been 793 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Of the newly reported deaths, six occurred in July and one in August.

Five of the individuals had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. Three had underlying health conditions. Three of the deaths were among Laramie County residents. Two were from Natrona County, and one was from Sheridan County.

Deaths were dramatically declining in the state, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March, but in recent weeks are growing again. The weekly updates on COVID-19 deaths were double digits for the previous two weeks, though the figures are much lower than early winter, when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.