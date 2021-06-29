Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by seven

Seven more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the state health department reported Tuesday.

There have now been 747 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. Five of the newly reported deaths occurred earlier this month. One occurred in May, and one occurred in February.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

The deaths include residents from Crook, Natrona, Laramie, Park and Platte Counties.

Five of the individuals had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. One was a resident of a long-term care facility.

Deaths have dramatically declined in the state with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic turn from early winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.